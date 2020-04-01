LMPD: Teen shot in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager is recovering after being shot Tuesday evening.
The call of the shooting came just before 7:00 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police.
Once police arrived at the scene in the 800 block of South 23rd Street, they found a black male victim, 17, with a gunshot wound.
The victim was conscious and alert and taken to University Hospital, LMPD said.
LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information has been encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
