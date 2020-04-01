Louisville Metro Corrections officer tests positive for coronavirus

Louisville Metro Corrections officer tests positive for coronavirus
A Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer is among the latest confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By John P. Wise | April 1, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 1:30 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer is among the latest confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus.

The officer last worked on March 24 and, after experiencing symptoms, was tested the following day.

The employee was notified Wednesday that the test was positiv, and is now self-isolating at home.

Metro Corrections is in contact with Louisville Metro Health & Wellness, working to identify and notify individuals who may have worked with the officer recently.

The department also is cleaning and sanitizing the officer’s work area.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.