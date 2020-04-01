Mayor Fischer says coronavirus peak won’t hit Kentucky until mid-May

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Wednesday confirmed 22 new cases and one new death related to coronavirus in Jefferson County.
During his daily video briefing, the mayor said there are now 228 total cases in the county, and eight deaths.
Fischer said the peak probably is still six weeks away, and said he read a report that indicated the state of Kentucky could be up to 800 deaths by August, including 150-200 in Jefferson County.
“Put your mind around that for a moment and ask yourself who could that be?” Fischer said. “Is that somebody that you know?”
Also on the call, Fischer confirmed that Metro Councilwoman Marilyn Parker, (District 18), is self-quarantining following exposure to COVID-19 as a result of her work as a part-time registered nurse at a local hospital.
According to a statement from Metro Council, “Parker is currently dealing with some symptoms that are associated with the virus, but has not yet been tested and will continue to self-quarantine until she is given clearance by her doctors and the hospital where she is working on the front lines to help fight this pandemic.”
LMDC Assistant Director Steve Durham also joined the call, saying 23 inmates have been tested for the coronavirus, producing 17 negative results. The other six tests are still pending, Durham said.
This story is being updated.
