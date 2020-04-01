McDonald’s franchise owner offers free coffee to first responders, healthcare workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - First responders and healthcare workers can get free coffee at three McDonald's locations.
A Louisville franchise owner said it is his way of giving back during the coronavirus outbreak.
First responders and healthcare workers can get the free coffee with a purchase from the McDonald’s on Shelbyville Road located across from Mall St. Matthews, the McDonald’s on Market Street between Floyd and Jackson and on Brownsboro Road near Ballard High School.
In order to get the free coffee customers have to bring an employee ID or be in uniform.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.