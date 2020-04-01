One juvenile dead, one injured in double shooting in Smoketown, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating after a shooting kills one juvenile and injures another in the Smoketown neighborhood Tuesday evening.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Coke Street at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived on scene, they found two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds.
One male was reported with what appeared to be non-serious injuries and was transported to University Hospital.
The other juvenile was rushed into surgery at University Hospital and has been listed in critical condition. The juvenile was later pronounced dead at the hospital due to his injuries.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation from the Major Crimes Unit and is currently ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMD (5673).
