Pop-up coronavirus testing booths: Legitimate or roadside scams?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Is it a scam or is it legitimate?
You might have seen some tents pop up across Louisville the last few days.
Some representatives say they’re offering health screenings that return results in 24 hours.
But here’s the thing; they’re doing mouth swabs, which can’t test for the coronavirus.
Louisville Metro Government told WAVE 3 News on Wednesday that it was not consulted prior to these sites being set up, adding that it has received multiple calls about the pop-ups. Metro has referred the matter to local law enforcement.
Louisville Metro Government says if you’re experiencing symptoms, get help from hospitals or healthcare providers or government resources.
