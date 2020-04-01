Texas Roadhouse selling ready-to-grill steaks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A restaurant is selling ready-to-grill steaks.
Texas Roadhouse officials said they decided to sell the steaks because of a demand from customers during the coronavirus outbreak.
The restaurant is offering a variety of fresh-cut steaks, including ribeye, strips, sirloin and filet.
The offer is for restaurants in Louisville, Elizabethtown and Clarksville. Orders can be placed by calling the restaurant.
Texas Roadhouse locations are also open daily for curbside to-go service.
