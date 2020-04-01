19-year-old charged with DUI, murder after fatal crash on Billtown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Fisherville teenager is charged with murder and driving under the influence after he reportedly crashed his SUV into a truck on Billtown Road Wednesday morning.
Dawson Hatfield, 19, was taken into custody after the crash around 6:09 a.m.
His arrest slip states a witness saw Hatfield driving southbound in the northbound lane of Billtown Road, which killed a passenger in the backseat of his car.
The passenger in the front seat of his vehicle was transported to UofL Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. It is unknown is anyone else was hurt.
A witness told officers when they approached Hatfield’s SUV after the crash, there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car.
The LMPD officer who conducted Hatfield’s post-crash interview documented that Hatfield thought the crash happened at 1 a.m. The officer also stated he seemed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was unsteady on his feet.
Hatfield told detectives he had taken prescription drugs before the crash.
The arrest slip states officers found pills, marijuana and money in the SUV.
Hatfield is charged with murder, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, wanton endangerment and failure to maintain required insurance.
PREVIOUS STORY - April 1, 2020 7:58 a.m.
At least one person died following a crash on Billtown Road.
The crash was reported on Billtown Road near Lovers Lane around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Traffic is shut down in the area.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
