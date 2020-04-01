16-year-old shot, killed in Smoketown identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A 16-year-old who died after being shot in Louisville has been identified.
Monterry Hamilton was shot near the 700 block of Coke Street around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.
A woman said she tried help Hamilton. She said she held him in her arms but there was nothing that she could do.
The woman said the boys were coming back from the store Tuesday. Her son ran home screaming that his best friend was shot. She ran out and said she was trying to talk him to keep him awake but he was struggling to breath.
Hamilton was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A second juvenile was also shot and police said he was expected to survive.
Neighbors said the area had been peaceful for a while.
Waldo Nathan has lived in the Smoketown Neighborhood since the 70s.
"Seems like the virus is bad enough now we’re going around killing each other,” Nathan said.
The Army veteran and multiple neighbors said they heard about a dozen gun shots.
"Hope we all get it together real soon, because surly but truly sign of the times,” Nathan said.
The shooting happened right next to a church, around the corner from a fire station and on a block neighbors said they will never look at the same.
Families WAVE 3 News spoke to said they are thankful that more people weren’t hurt by the violence.
“We all still have that value of life,” Nathan said. “We all want to see tomorrow.”
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
