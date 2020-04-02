CEO behind pop-up coronavirus testing site says his business is legitimate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The owner of a pop-up coronavirus testing site told WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters on Thursday that his business is legitimate.
WAVE 3 News started investigating after receiving reports it was charging people between $200-$240 while also asking for patients’ Medicaid and Social Security cards.
The pop-up testing sites were spotted throughout downtown Louisville this week, including one next to Wayside Christian Mission.
Metro Council President David James showed up to one of the sites Wednesday and tried to shut it down. The former police detective believed it was a scam, especially since it had not gotten approval by the city to set up operations. James was angry after seeing one of the employees swabbing one patient after another without changing her gloves.
The red flags didn’t stop there. A badge located at one of the sites claimed the group was verified under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA-certified. There was one problem with the badge, however. HIPAA was misspelled HIPPA.
Summer Dickerson, who runs the Women of the Well Ministries, said the group tried to set up near her center that helps women in need.
She said at first she thought the group was with the Health Department, but then things did not add up to her.
"They didn't even have credentials on their signs or anything, like who they were affiliated with," she said.
Dickerson then showed up to another site at 17th and Broadway.
"As citizens in our city, we have to stand up and say, 'This is not happening in our city,'" Dickerson said.
While LMPD said it was monitoring the situation, WAVE 3 News also reached out to state and federal authorities.
The FBI said the group was on its radar.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said his office opened a case of its own.
“Today we were at a moment’s notice,” Cameron told WAVE 3 News. “Ready to go into Jefferson Circuit Court and have these things closed down.”
WAVE 3 News learned the company’s name is Community Outreach Marketing Group, which is based in Chicago.
On Wednesday, Monquiz Wedlow, who identified himself as a consultant for COMG, said the group was doing everything right and was in Louisville helping people get tested.
Wedlow referred to himself as a former athlete, a fact WAVE 3 News verified. Wedlow played football at Michigan State 20 years ago, and even played in the NFL.
“We don’t have anything to hide,” Wedlow said Wednesday, insisting COMG has the proper licensing.
On the phone Thursday, Wedlow referred WAVE 3 News’ questions to the company’s CEO, Kamau Mason. Mason said news stations were slandering his company’s name. He refused to answer any questions, but gave the number to his attorney, Rob Fuller.
"No good deed goes unpunished," Fuller said. He explained the company was trying to do some good in the community by providing tests. He denied any knowledge of people being charged money for the tests.
Fuller said patients first have to be screened by a doctor before a possible coronavirus test is appropriate. He said those two items would be billed differently to the health insurance provider.
"What would your response be to people who say this is a scam?" WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters asked.
“This is not a scam,” Fuller replied.
Fuller said the tests are sent off to a lab and that people would get their results in a couple of days.
WAVE 3 News also asked about the employee seen not changing gloves in between patients.
"I don't know," Fuller said. "I haven't seen that."
Fuller said that because of the confusion from the community about COMG’s operations, his clients decided not to re-open.
That’s a move applauded by Cameron, who said his office will be watching.
