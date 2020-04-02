Drive-thru Easter egg hunt to take place in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Clarksville Parks and Recreation is planning a drive-thru Easter egg event.
A total of 15,000 candy-filled eggs will be given out at Wooded View Golf Course on April 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. or until eggs run out.
The Easter bunny will be there to wave to children but won’t be able to take photos because of social distancing.
The event is only open to people who live in Indiana. Each child will receive between five to 10 eggs.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.