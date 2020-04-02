FORECAST: Chilly start, warm finish on Friday

- International Space Station visible at 9:15 p.m. Friday
- 70s return Friday through the weekend
- Slight rain chance Saturday and Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another chilly night with clear skies and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Friday comes in as the pick of the week with sunshine combined with temperatures the lower 70s. Take advantage of the nice weather and enjoy.
We’ll see a few more clouds over the weekend. In fact, clouds will begin to increase Friday night. However, you should be able to still catch a glimpse of the International Space Station in the skies above around 9:15 p.m. It’ll fly over for about 4 minutes from the northwest toward the east.
As the weak front approaches we’ll see a mostly cloudy Saturday. The shower chance looks low for now but may increase somewhat toward the evening. Highs will be in the 70s.
