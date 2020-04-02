FORECAST: Cold start, warmer finish on Thursday

- International Space Station visible 9:15 Friday evening
- 70s return Friday through the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will break up overnight with some patchy frost developing. Expect another chilly overnight with lows in the 30s for most, closer to 40 in the city.
A decent Thursday is on the way with partly sunny skies expected as high clouds stream in overhead. Highs will surge back into the lower to middle 60s in the afternoon. Thursday night will be chilly with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s expected.
Friday may be the pick of the week with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Skies will remain partly sunny as we round out the workweek.
Clouds will increase by the weekend, but rain chances will stay fairly low as a weakening front arrives.
