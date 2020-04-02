FORECAST: Finally some sunshine today and warmer weather!

- Patchy frost until 8 am today
- Warm & stormy start to next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A chilly morning across WAVE Country. However, we should warm a good 20-30 degrees into the afternoon with highs into the 60s. Some high clouds will stream in but that will only create a hazy sky at times.
Thursday night will be chilly with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s expected.
Friday is looking awesome at this point with a few clouds early, but blue skies expected for the afternoon with highs in the 70s! Get out and enjoy it!
Clouds increase Friday night with perhaps a sprinkle far west toward the sunrise. It will be a milder night with lows in the 50s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.