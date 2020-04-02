FORECAST: Pick of the week is Friday with 70s and sun

- International Space Station visible at 9:15 p.m. Friday
- 70s return Friday through the weekend
- Slight rain chance Saturday and Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight will be chilly with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s expected under mostly clear skies.
Friday is looking awesome at this point with a few clouds early, but blue skies expected for the afternoon with highs in the 70s! Get out and enjoy it!
Clouds will begin to increase overnight Friday into Saturday, but you should be able to still catch a glimpse of the International Space Station in the skies above around 9:15 p.m. It’ll fly over for about 4 minutes from the northwest toward the east. Clouds increase Saturday as a cold front approaches from the west. The shower chance looks low for now but may increase somewhat toward the evening. Highs will be in the 70s.
