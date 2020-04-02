FORECAST: Sunny and warmer to end the week

- Warm & stormy start to next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunshine will warm temperatures into the 60s for highs this afternoon. Some high clouds will stream in but that will only create a hazy sky at times today.
Tonight will be chilly with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s expected under mostly clear skies.
Friday is looking awesome at this point with a few clouds early, but blue skies expected for the afternoon with highs in the 70s! Get out and enjoy it! Clouds increase Friday night with perhaps a sprinkle far west toward sunrise; milder night in the 50s.
