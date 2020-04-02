Governor Beshear asks Kentucky schools districts to suspend in-class learning until May 1

Kentucky schools will continue out of the classroom learning through May 1.
By Makayla Ballman | April 2, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 4:07 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Stemming from a recommendation from Governor Andy Beshear, school districts throughout the state of Kentucky have canceled in-class learning through May 1.

According to Trimble County Schools Facebook page, Gov. Beshear on a conference call Thursday asked all school districts to remain closed through May 1.

Trimble County Schools says they will follow the governor’s recommendation.

Posted by Trimble County Public Schools on Thursday, April 2, 2020

The governor expected to announce additional details on this recommendation during his daily press conference at 5 p.m.

