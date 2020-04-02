Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans don't want Derrick Henry going anywhere anytime soon, and the NFL rushing leader sounds as if he's eager to stick around, too. General manager Jon Robinson said Wednesday that Henry is an important part of the Titans. The general manager spoke with the running back before free agency opened. He also spoke to Henry's agents after the Titans tagged him as their franchise player March 16. Robinson says he knows Henry wants to be a part of the Titans and didn't see the franchise tag as a final step.