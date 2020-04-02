JCPS works to provide hotspots to ECE students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public School officials are taking more steps to make sure students are ready for online learning.
JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio and Louisville mayor Greg Fischer said hot spots have been purchased for some students.
More than 6,000 Wi-Fi hotspots and three months of service are going to students and families in the Exceptional Child Education program.
The connection will allow students to receive therapy by video chatting their school therapist.
Pollio said Chromebooks that were requested are also being sent to families and will hopefully all arrive by Monday. JCPS has also provided more than 200 families with interpreter services in 14 languages.
Families have until 5 p.m. Thursday to request a Chromebook. Non-Traditional Instruction, or NTI, will begin on April 7.
