Kentucky couples facing difficult wedding decisions amid coronavirus crisis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Weddings are a multi-billion-dollar industry in the United States, and they’re not immune to the global pandemic the country is currently facing.
It is causing couples across Kentucky to completely change their wedding plans.
Some are losing money. Others told WAVE 3 say they aren’t being issued refunds. However, one couple said the changes they’re making aren’t about themselves.
Courtney Puckett and Brett Riedinger have been dreaming of their wedding for years. In fact, Thursday marked six years together.
They were supposed to get married in May in front of friends and family, but they've decided they won't have their dream wedding, or move it. They’ll have the bare minimum required for a wedding.
At the end of the day, they just want to get married.
“Now it really does get to be about Brett and I, even if it’s just walking into the courthouse and getting married and then calling everyone after and surprising them," Courtney said.
Courtney works at the Norton Healthcare Foundation, and Brett works at UofL Health, so they’ve seen the front lines of this fight put to work. They said that’s part of what has made a difficult decision easier.
"Realizing that you're saving lives by making this change and that you're really preserving your loved ones’ health,” said Brett, “and that's a beautiful gift that you can give someone.”
For other couples getting married this year, Courtney and Brett suggested if you end up having to move the wedding, make sure to talk with vendors as soon as possible to see what dates line up, or you can do what you plan on doing and cancel the wedding and get married anyway.
