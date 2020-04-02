Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana testing more for coronavirus as deaths rise to 65
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's health commissioner says the state has increased its ability to test people for the coronavirus but it's still targeting certain patients because of limited supplies. Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday that test supplies are limited, so pregnant women and certain high-risk individuals such as those with high blood pressure are given top priority for testing. To date, 14,375 tests have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health, up about 1,000 from Tuesday. The department says 16 more people have died in Indiana from coronavirus-related illnesses, raising the state’s virus death toll to 65 as its confirmed cases surged by more than 400.
INDIANA UNEMPLOYMENT
Indiana jobless claims surged to 120,000 last week
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The state reports initial unemployment insurance claims surged to 120,331 in Indiana last week. , The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the new claims released Tuesday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development represent a more than 50-fold increase from just 2,312 two weeks ago. More than one in 20 Hoosier workers have lost their jobs since the coronavirus pandemic idled restaurants, bars, and other businesses. Gov. Eric Holcomb has told non-essential workplaces to close and ordered Hoosiers to stay at home from March 24 through April 7 except to buy food, obtain health care or perform other essential tasks.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA ABORTIONS
ACLU: Indiana virus directive should not restrict abortions
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana says a directive issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb in response to the coronavirus pandemic should not restrict women’s ability to obtain abortions in the state. An order issued Monday by Holcomb includes a directive that all Indiana health care facilities, including abortion clinics, cancel or postpone elective and non-urgent surgical procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ken Falk, the ACLU of Indiana’s legal director, says that unlike orders issued in other states, including Texas, seeking to ban abortions during the pandemic, Indiana’s directive would not have such an impact because of the way it is worded.
AP-US-INDIANAPOLIS-SHOOTING-BOY-KILLED
Boy, 8, dies after shots fired into house in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say an 8-year-old boy died overnight after he was struck by stray gunfire when shots were fired into a house. The boy was shot shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday and pronounced dead at Riley Hospital for Children. Maj. Harold S. Turner of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says "numerous" shots were fired into the house from the street on the city's northeast side. No one else was injured. Turner says investigators are seeking witnesses who may have heard something, such as a car speeding away. The Marion County coroner's office identified the boy as Rodgerick Payne Jr.
SULLIVAN-DOWNTOWN FIRE
Investigators: Western Indiana fire intentionally set
SULLIVAN, Ind. (AP) — Investigators say a fire that destroyed a historic western Indiana building may have been intentionally set. The fire in the two-story commercial building in downtown Sullivan was reported shortly after 3 a.m. Monday.The Sullivan Daily Times reports Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are asking anyone with information about the fire to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at (800) 382-4628. Callers may receive an award of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. The building that was destroyed formerly housed a law office and had previously partially collapsed.
HOUSE FIRE-SIX DEAD
Family: Oldest of 6 killed in fire tried to save siblings
VEVAY, Ind. (AP) — Relatives of six siblings killed in a rural Indiana house say the oldest died trying to save the others. WCPO-TV and WXIX-TV report the family of 25-year-old Paige Ridener says she had moved back home to the Ohio River town of Vevay two weeks ago to help care for her siblings. The family says she “heroically passed away in one final act of selflessness, by bravely attempting to save those she loved.” The other siblings killed early Saturday were 15-year-old James, 13-year-old Jordan, 12-year-old Joshua, 11-year-old Emilee and 10-year-old Elizabeth. Police say the cause of the fire hasn't been determined.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPECIAL EDUCATION
Remote learning poses hurdles for students with disabilities
BOSTON (AP) — Schools across the U.S. are scrambling to find new ways to provide remote instruction to students with disabilities as instruction moves online amid the coronavirus pandemic. Schools are creating online lessons and looking for ways to provide physical therapy over video conference. But some schools say parents ultimately will have to play a big part in their children's schooling. The shift has strained some parents who are trying to keep up jobs while doubling as teachers for their children. Some students have lost access to expensive technology they use to communicate at school.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA ECONOMY
Indiana finances take a big blow from coronavirus crisis
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's finances are taking a major hit from the coronavirus crisis, and it just remains to be seen how big of a hit it will be. Unemployment claims have skyrocketed with business and factory closings in the past couple weeks, along with less retail spending expected to mean a sizeable hit to sales tax revenue. Gov. Eric Holcomb says perhaps $1 billion will have to be spent from the state’s $2.3 billion in cash reserves to get through the budget year that ends June 30. The federal coronavirus economic relief package dedicates at least $1.25 billion to each state, but Indiana officials haven’t yet said how much they anticipate the state will receive.