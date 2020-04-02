Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

KENTUCKY BUDGET
Kentucky lawmakers pass a scaled-back budget amid pandemic
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a slimmed-down, one-year state budget. It lacks pay raises or increased education funding. Those priorities fell victim to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers sent the budget to Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday. It reflects the grim reality that state tax collections are expected to plummet with many businesses closed in an effort to slow the virus's spread. Lawmakers traditionally pass a two-year budget. But the economic uncertainties led them to opt for a one-year budget. That will require them to pass another one-year budget next year.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky lawmakers make changes to process due to virus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have taken unprecedented steps to change their way of doing business because of the coronavirus outbreak. The changes allowed them to keep their distance from each other while doing their work. The legislature reconvened Wednesday after a nearly weeklong break to take final votes on a new state budget. House leaders announced changes to the voting process in the chamber to limit the number of lawmakers on the House floor. They also were allowed to vote by paper ballot. Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday reported 93 new coronavirus cases statewide and two more deaths linked to the illness.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-COURTS
Kentucky court proceedings to be held remotely through May 1
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court has issued a new order closing judicial facilities to in-person services and postponing eviction filings. The court said the changes strengthen the court's order of a couple of weeks ago and restrict dockets, jury trials and jury service during the coronavirus pandemic. The new order says all parties to proceedings and attorneys must be allowed to participate remotely. Judicial facilities were closed to in-person services as of Wednesday with some exceptions. The court said eviction filings will not be accepted until 30 days after the order expires. The changes are in effect through May 1.
WEST VIRGINIA GOVERNOR-COAL FINES
West Virginia governor's coal companies to pay $5M in fines
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Billionaire West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's coal companies have agreed to pay more than $5 million for thousands of mine safety violations,. Federal prosecutors on Wednesday said the governor's companies have repeatedly failed to pay off fines on nearly 2,300 violations committed since 2014. Justice has been reported to be the richest man in West Virginia, with a fortune estimated at more than $1 billion by way of a vast umbrella of coal and agricultural businesses. Justice's lawyers say they've always been willing to pay the penalties. The announcement comes as Justice runs for a second term as governor.
POLICE-SHOOTING
Video of Louisville police shooting shows gun near suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Police have released officer body camera video in the fatal shooting of a suspect who was downtown near the city's hospital center. Police identified the man as 44-year-old Jessie Stringfield. Video released by the department showed a gun near Stringfield after he fell to the ground from being shot by an officer around noon on Monday. Investigators say Stringfield tried to pull a gun on two officers as they struggled.
GARBAGE WORKER DEATH
Death of contract garbage truck worker under investigation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The death of a 30-year-old contract employee who worked on a Lexington city garbage truck is under investigation. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the coroner's office has ruled Whitney Gardner's death from head trauma an accident but hasn't disclosed how she was injured. Her job involved picking up loose garbage and retrieving trash cans. Employees can ride on the outside of trucks under limited circumstances, but officials haven't said whether she was riding outside the truck when she was injured. Gardner worked for the city through a temporary staffing agency, where she had been employed since 2015.