Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have taken unprecedented steps to change their way of doing business because of the coronavirus outbreak. The changes allowed them to keep their distance from each other while doing their work. The legislature reconvened Wednesday after a nearly weeklong break to take final votes on a new state budget. House leaders announced changes to the voting process in the chamber to limit the number of lawmakers on the House floor. They also were allowed to vote by paper ballot. Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday reported 93 new coronavirus cases statewide and two more deaths linked to the illness.