Louisville Zoo reschedules events due to COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is rescheduling events because of the coronavirus.
Party for the Planet: A Month-Long Celebration of the Earth, was supposed to happen in April but has been rescheduled for July.
The wildest 5K in town, the Throo the Zoo 5K, was scheduled for May 9 and has been rescheduled for Nov. 21.
For those of you who have already registered for Throo the Zoo 5K, the following options are available:
- Join us on the rescheduled date. No additional actions are needed for this option.
- Virtual race: Complete the Throo the Zoo 5k this fall with a virtual race and receive a medal. Participants who select this option will be able to complete the race at a location of their choosing between now and race day November 21. A race bib and commemorative medal will be sent to participants within 30 days after the race date. For participants who had registered for the onsite 5k, but transition to this option, a commemorative shirt will be sent to them as well.
- Donation: The Zoo is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and registration can be converted to a donation with a tax write-off to follow. Each year, Throo the Zoo raises critical funds that allow the Louisville Zoo to continue its mission to “better the bond between people and our planet.”
- Deferral: Defer your registration to next year’s Throo the Zoo 5k Run/Walk scheduled for May 8, 2021.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.