Mayor Fischer confirms 241 total coronavirus cases in Jefferson County, 1 new death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Thursday that a ninth person has died from the coronavirus in Jefferson County.
During his daily video briefing, the mayor said there are now 241 total cases in the county, up only 13 from Wednesday.
In addition to the health and human impact the global emergency is having, Fischer reiterated that it is also taking tolls on all aspects of life.
“Nationally, obviously, the news is not good,” he said. “This is not just a health challenge. It’s an economic and financial challenge as well.”
Fischer said Wednesday that the peak is probably still six weeks away, adding that he had read a report that indicated the state of Kentucky could reach 800 deaths by August, including 150-200 in Jefferson County.
