2 more LMPD officers test positive for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Louisville Metro Police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus, a department spokesperson confirms to WAVE 3 News.
Jessie Halladay, a spokesperson for LMPD, said Thursday that two officers, in addition to a third that was confirmed on Sunday, have COVID-19 and that anyone who worked closely with them has been told to assess their potential exposure to the virus.
The officers’ names are not being released.
Halladay said work spaces and police vehicles are being sanitized as necessary.
