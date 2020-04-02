Myrtle Beach hotel donates unused food to help those struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The manager of a Myrtle Beach hotel is giving his unused food to those who desperately need it as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect so many who are now out of a job.
Normally, during the spring break season, the Patricia Grand Hotel would be packed with tourists, but because no new reservations are allowed due to the coronavirus, the hotel is now virtually empty.
One of the main exceptions is a group of volunteers looking to make the world a better place.
Bob Singleton, the manager at the Patricia Grand Hotel, realized the kitchen in his hotel was loaded with food that would go bad if nothing happened to it, so he had an idea to donate the food.
“It was just better off to give it to someone than throw it in the trash,” Bob Singleton said.
Singleton wasn’t sure how to get the word out though. That’s where his daughter Connor came into play.
She posted about the leftover food on the Horry County Citizen’s Crisis Response Facebook page to see if anyone needed it.
“We got 400 comments of people that are just seriously in need,” Connor Singleton said.
The Singletons teamed up with Pastor Tommy Moore of Community Fellowship Church, and shortly after, they and a group of volunteers donated some of the food to about 50 families.
“People are just wanting to be a part of what God’s doing here in Myrtle Beach, and we just feel like the dot connectors,” Moore said.
Connor said it’s a miracle she’s even able to help out because doctors told her she wouldn’t be alive right now.
Three years ago, she had open-heart surgery for an atrial septal defect, a congenital heart defect that affects blood flow to the heart. Doctors said her chances of survival were slim.
“They told me I wouldn’t make it to 21, and here I am,” she said. “I’m going to be 22 in September, so I’m grateful for the second chance of life.”
Connor is using her second chance as a beacon of hope for those with no hope left.
“I almost lost my life, and I never want anyone to be in that position if I can help it,” she said.
The group of volunteers is donating more food Wednesday. They said they’ll donate all the food at the Patricia Grand Hotel until there’s nothing left.
Even after that, they said they’ll continue to donate food because more and more people and hotels have stepped up to give food away that they don’t need.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.