New Albany man charged with violating stay-at-home order

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – A New Albany man is the first person charged in Floyd County for violating Indiana’s stay-at-home order.
James Houchens was charged with operating while intoxicated and disobeying a declaration of disaster emergency, according to Floyd County chief deputy prosecuting attorney Chris Lane.
Lane said Houchens was involved in a crash on Spring and Thomas streets around 1:45 p.m. on March 31.
Houchens told officers he had just left his friend’s house and was returning home. Officers gave Houchens a field sobriety test and he was taken to the Floyd County Jail.
Lane said of Houchen’s arrest, “After reviewing this case, I feel that it is appropriate to include a charge for violating the Governor’s stay-at-home order. It’s the first time our office has utilized this charge, but we will continue to do so when necessary in order to keep the community safe.”
The stay-at-home order was issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb on March 23 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Houchens is scheduled to appear in court on June 5 at 9 a.m.
