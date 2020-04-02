Small business loans being offered in Louisville during coronavirus outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A loan program to help small businesses in Louisville is being offered during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Small Business Continuity Loan Program has a total of $900,000. Business owners can receive zero interest loans and no payments will have to be made for a year.
To be eligible for the loans, a small business must meet the following requirements:
- Have 10 or fewer full-time
- Show emergencies connected with the COVID-19 economic crisis
- Be located in Jefferson County
- Be in good standing with the Louisville Metro Revenue Commission as of March 1, 2020
- Agree to receive financial coaching
To apply, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.