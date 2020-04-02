Small business loans being offered in Louisville during coronavirus outbreak

By Sarah Jackson | April 2, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 8:01 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A loan program to help small businesses in Louisville is being offered during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Small Business Continuity Loan Program has a total of $900,000. Business owners can receive zero interest loans and no payments will have to be made for a year.

To be eligible for the loans, a small business must meet the following requirements:

  • Have 10 or fewer full-time
  • Show emergencies connected with the COVID-19 economic crisis
  • Be located in Jefferson County
  • Be in good standing with the Louisville Metro Revenue Commission as of March 1, 2020
  • Agree to receive financial coaching

To apply, click here.

