StormTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Update

Next week gets more complex. A warm front will move in with showers/thunderstorms later Monday into Wednesday. It looks warm and “humid” as well during this time. A cold front will push the rain chance south by late week. But for how long? This is where the data really splits off as some signals want to keep us dry and cool while others want to push the warm/humid air back into the area with more rain and thunderstorms. I think the truth will be somewhere in the middle.