StormTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Update

It was a cold start to the day with lows ranging from 29 degrees up to 40. And in some cases, only miles apart. Sheltered/valley areas tend to drop lower in these setups. We could see more drops again tonight but add just a few more degrees to these numbers.
Overall, the big story is just how much it will look and feel like SPRING today and Friday. Take care of each other as you venture out to get some air but certainly try to step out (unless allergies are bothering you).
We are still tracking a fading cold front for Saturday/Sunday that will send in some clouds and perhaps a shower or brief t-storm. Since the front will lose its forcing, coverage of the showers is going to be quite spotty and ragged looking on radar. Dry air will likely limit much on the radar so we still plan to keep rain chances low. Despite the clouds, highs in the 70s still likely.
Next week gets more complex. A warm front will move in with showers/thunderstorms later Monday into Wednesday. It looks warm and “humid” as well during this time. A cold front will push the rain chance south by late week. But for how long? This is where the data really splits off as some signals want to keep us dry and cool while others want to push the warm/humid air back into the area with more rain and thunderstorms. I think the truth will be somewhere in the middle.
Today’s video will try to explain this a bit mire in detail.
