Unemployed Kentuckians facing problems when trying to file

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The old saying goes, “If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.”
For the past four years, Carrie Irwin’s work has also been her passion.
“I absolutely love it," Irwin said. "I absolutely love it.”
Irwin is a contracted yoga instructor at three studios around Louisville.
She spends her time teaching others others how to find their zen. But, after the studios closed and she found herself out of work, she’s been learning to find her own.
“It definitely for all of us was a little bit of fear about, ‘Oh no, what does this mean?’” she said.
For Irwin, it meant she had to file for unemployment.
She told WAVE 3 News she was only able to file one claim, despite working for three different people. When she tried to inquire about multiple claims, she said she hit a roadblock.
“There was a chat box, and I was like, ‘Oh well it looks like there’s somebody I can ask a question to right now,’” Irwin said. "So I got on the chat box, and so I waited and I just left the screen open for a really long time, like hours and hours and hours.”
Chris Cooley also has played the waiting game.
He’s spent years working for Tower International in Shepherdsville, making car parts for Ford. When Ford closed its plant, he was sent home and forced to file for unemployment. He told WAVE 3 News he’s tried for two weeks to file online, and every time he hits “send,” his information disappears. When he calls for help, it gets nowhere.
“I’ve tried at 7:30 in the morning when they get there," Cooley said. "I’ve tried later in the evening. I’ve tried multiple different hours and no (luck).”
On Thursday, WAVE 3 News called the unemployment hotline. After ringing several times, and automated message said, “your party is not answering. Please try your call again later. We’re sorry but your call will now be disconnected.”
Disconnected and discouraged is how so many people feel right now.
“It’s very scary," Irwin said. "I have very little money in my bank account, and it’s not enough to pay for next month.”
On Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted about the unemployment issues.
According to the Associated Press, nearly 10 million Americans have lost their jobs and applied for unemployment benefits in the past two weeks.
