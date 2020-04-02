WAVE 3 News to air Holy Week services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Holy Week for many denominations begins on Palm Sunday and continues through Easter Sunday.
While masses and services will not take place in person due to the coronavirus, WAVE 3 News and the Archdiocese of Louisville are teaming up to bring you the full week of masses and services live on air and all our social media channels.
The following services will be aired live on WAVE 3 News and on the WAVE 3 News app:
- Cathedral of the Assumption on Palm Sunday, April 5 at noon
- Chrism Mass, April 7 at 7 p.m.
- Tenebrae Prayer Service, April 8 at 7 p.m.
- Holy Thursday and Good Friday 7 p.m.
- Easter Vigil, April 11 at 8:30 p.m.
