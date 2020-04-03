Beshear confirms 90 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As restless Kentuckians looked ahead to a pleasant weekend, Gov. Andy Beshear closed another week of crisis with his daily coronavirus briefing.
The governor confirmed 90 new cases and six new deaths because of the virus that has caused a global panic. Four of the most recent deaths were from Jefferson County -- two men aged 69 and 64, and two women aged 60 and 88.
Kentucky now has 831 confirmed cases and a total of 37 deaths related to the coronavirus.
Twenty-six of the new cases were reported in Jefferson County, and four more were in Fayette County.
Beshear said 228 Kentuckians have made full recoveries, adding that that was an official number, but he said there are definitely more people who have recovered from the virus. While that was probably the best news to come from the governor’s daily briefing, he said the crisis is far from over and reminded Kentuckians to continue with their social distancing.
“I need your best in April, and I may need your best in May,” Beshear said.
The governor showed several graphs that showed some striking data indicating the potential loss of life across Kentucky throughout this pandemic. Some highlights are listed below:
+ Limited preventative action: 47,000 deaths
+ No intervention: 21,000-29,500 deaths
+ 3 months stay at home, with poor compliance: 13,000 deaths
+ With intervention: 1,300-3,200 deaths
+ 3 months stay at home, with strict compliance: 2,000 deaths
