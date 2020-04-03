Coronavirus didn’t stop this Ohio family from completing adoption process for baby boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite challenges presented during the coronavirus pandemic, one Ohio family was still able to complete the adoption process with help from technology.
The Wieck family, of the Columbus area, finalized the adoption of their son, “Sweet Baby James,” on Tuesday by using Zoom video conferencing with Greene County Judge Thomas O’Diam because of Ohio’s stay-at-home order.
The Wiecks, along with their relatives were all able to attend the special moment, with help from modern technology, as James was welcomed to the family.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shared the story at the start of Wednesday’s daily briefing from Columbus:
Congratulations to the Wieck family and “Sweet Baby James!”
