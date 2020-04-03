First-time parents in Hardin County arrive home to parade of loved ones

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hospitals across the country are keeping loved ones from visiting newborn babies.
New parents are even being told their children shouldn't be in contact with anyone else once they're home.
Braden and Afton Proffitt brought their baby boy home after a week of complications.
Beckham Proffitt was born March 23, about a week early. He spent a few days in the NICU, but his welcome home was a warm one. Family members surprised the first-time parents (from a socially acceptable distance).
They made signs; they met the newest member of the family through the glass front door.
“It’s kind of hard, but everybody completely respects the social distance, and they get it,” said Braden, who said family would say things like, “We love you, but hey, we want to see him after this is all over, and we want him to be around for a really long time.”
It hasn't been an easy process for the Vine Grove couple, but they're making the most of it.
Seeing the effort put forth by family members was really something, Afton said.
“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t hard,” she said. “It was very emotional to have to sit there behind our door and watch all our family come and go, but given the circumstances, it was as special as it could have been.”
The Proffitts say they hope baby Beckham won’t have to leave the house again until his one-month checkup, when they’ll be extra cautious at the doctor’s office.
