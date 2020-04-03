Fischer confirms 33 new coronavirus cases in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Friday confirmed 33 new cases and five more deaths related to the coronavirus in Jefferson County.
During his daily video briefing with reporters, the mayor said there are now 274 total cases across the county. Fourteen people have died from the virus that has caused a worldwide panic.
“To the families and friends of those loved ones, we mourn with you,” Fischer said. "There’s no magic words you can say. All you can say is ... we’re sorry. We’re here for you. Let’s all get through this together."
Fischer said that while the 274 figure might seem low compared to other cities in the region, or other similarly-sized cities, he acknowledged there are far more people in the city who have the virus. He said you could add one, maybe two zeroes to the end of the 274 number.
“We just don’t know,” he said, referring to the small number of people who have been tested. “There’s a lot more people. Everybody has to act like they have the virus.”
The mayor reminded residents to maintain their social distancing, and resist the temptation to gather in groups this weekend with nice weather afoot.
“I’d rather take stern measures right now than go to a funeral,” Fischer said, adding that unless it’s absolutely necessary, folks should stay inside. “It is uncool to be outside.”
He also issued yet another warning to Louisvillians who continue to be seen playing basketball or other sports with groups in local parks.
“For those folks that are still denying this, we need you,” Fischer said. “If you have not changed your behavior, you’re not helping the city. Come on board. We need you on board today. We’re gonna have a big test this weekend."
Near the end of his briefing, Fischer reported that the two firefighters who were diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered and are back at work.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.