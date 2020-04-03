FORECAST: 70s for the weekend, slight shower chance

- Slight shower chance late Saturday
- Scattered thunderstorms return next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds will begin to push into the region tonight. Many will still have an opportunity to see the International Space Station as it passes over around 9:15 p.m. It’ll fly over for about 4 minutes from the northwest to the east.
Temperatures in the 50s overnight.
Clouds will continue to increase Saturday with a few peeks of sun possible early in the day. Highs will be in the lower 70s during the afternoon. Can’t rule out an isolated shower during the late afternoon and early evening. Saturday night will be cloudy with a continued scattered shower chance. The rain will be very light and patchy at best with most areas remaining dry. Expect lows in the 50s.
Spotty showers possible for the first part of Sunday, but drier air will push in by later in the day. We could pick up enough sunshine to warm us up to just above 70 degrees.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.