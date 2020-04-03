Gov. Beshear vetoes voter ID bill

“I am vetoing Senate Bill 2 because the provisions of the law would create an obstacle to the ability of Kentuckians to exercise their right to vote, resulting in fewer people voting and undermining out democracy. Furthermore, no documented evidence of recent voter fraud in the form of impersonation in Kentucky has been presented in support of Senate Bill 2 and, therefore, the legislation would be attempting to resolving a problem that does not exist. The provisions of Senate Bill 2 would also likely threaten the health and safety of Kentuckians by requiring them to obtain an identification during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a public health emergency. During this time, the offices that would provide this identification are not open to in-person traffic, which would be necessary to create the actual identification.”