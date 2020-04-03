Indiana schools to stay closed for the rest of the school year

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - All K-12 schools in Indiana will provide remote learning for the remainder of the academic year.
Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Thursday requiring school buildings to close and schools to provide instruction via remote learning.
It's an adjustment for teachers and students, who recently switched to the online learning format.
“The hallways being empty, there not being any noise, the bells are still ringing, which is really weird,” Zoe Raines, a 6th grade math teacher in Floyd County, told WAVE 3 News. “It’s been hard. Definitely been an adjustment.”
Raines is in the middle of her first week of e-learning for her sixth grade students. She’s using Google Classroom and has had a chance to video chat with some students to help them with their work.
All schools must provide remote teaching until they complete either 160 total instruction days or at least 20 more days of remote learning. K-12 schools have to submit a plan for review and approval by the Indiana Department of Education by April 17.
As for high school seniors, as long as they continue to participate in their current courses, they will get credit for them if they already met the rest of their diploma requirements by March 19. Then, they’ll be able to graduate on time.
The news wasn't surprising to teachers, who had expected the announcement, but it was still hard to process.
"There's just so much that didn't get to happen, so much closure that you won't get to have with these kids because they'll never get to sit in your classroom again," Raines said.
Chancela Key is a first year 6th grade family and consumer sciences teacher in Scott County.
Her school is currently on spring break, so she has only done one week of remote learning.
She said she understands the state’s decision to keep schools closed.
“It’s always better to be safe than sorry, but it breaks my heart,” Key said. “I was getting ready to get an entire new group of students I haven’t met, and students teach you so much. If you’re going to teach them well, you really need to know them. So it breaks my heart I won’t be able to be in person with these students and really get to know them.”
Raines and Key ask parents to be patient as teachers learn to navigate how to teach remotely. They also encouraged parents to be patient with their kids and to reach out if they need any help.
"We're navigating this together," Key said. "And it's hard and it's scary but I think it's going to be okay."
To read the governor’s executive order, click here.
