ISP: Corydon man drugged, raped 14-year-old girl

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana man is facing serious charges after being accused of raping a teenage runaway, and forcing her to perform sex acts on other people.
A news release from the Indiana State Police indicated that 21-year-old Christian Pittman, of Corydon, was arrested Friday.
Pittman met the 14-year-old girl as she was walking alongside the road early one morning in January, according to the ISP statement, which also indicated the girl was a runaway.
During the investigation, a detective discovered that Pittman had drugged and raped the girl, and also “forced the girl to perform sex acts on others for pay or in trade for drugs in the days that followed.”
Pittman also allegedly forced the girl to pose for images that were later sold online, the ISP statement said.
Pittman was taken into custody without incident, and is now being housed at the Harrison County Jail. He faces a total of 10 felony charges, including rape, child sex trafficking and human trafficking, among others.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.