Kentuckians facing more headaches as unemployment claims skyrocket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Long waits and unanswered questions: that’s what thousands of Kentuckians have experienced while filing for unemployment.
Dan Jacobe is one of those people. He was working at Stone Port Furniture making hardwood. He was laid off in mid-February. Since then, he’s been trying unsuccessfully to file for unemployment, spending time on his small farm on the Larue-Taylor County line.
"It's been a nightmare,” Jacobe said. "I have no way of doing what they ask."
Jacobe told WAVE 3 News he’s tried everything. He went to the unemployment office in person before it closed. He also called several phone numbers and tried to fill out the application on his iPad.
None of it has worked.
“We had to file on the computer,” Jacobe said the website alerted him. “Well, the library’s closed down. Everybody’s closed down, and they say our computer isn’t compatible to their Windows or whatever.”
In his daily news conferences, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has acknowledged unemployment issues. Wednesday, Deputy Secretary of the Kentucky Education & Workforce Development Cabinet Josh Benton said their office is now taking between 80,000 and 200,000 calls a day, up from the typical 1,500. Benton said the department has also hired more employees to take those calls, but there’s still a backlog.
"We need to prioritize who's calling,” Benton said. “There are some people who need to talk to someone in order to file their claim."
Jacobe said it’s hard to be patient when he’s losing money.
"I'm going broke,” Jacobe said. “I have mortgages just like everybody else. I have bills. My credit card is almost maxed out. I'm about done."
