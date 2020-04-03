Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's health commissioner says the state has increased its ability to test people for the coronavirus but it's still targeting certain patients because of limited supplies. Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday that test supplies are limited, so pregnant women and certain high-risk individuals such as those with high blood pressure are given top priority for testing. To date, 14,375 tests have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health, up about 1,000 from Tuesday. The department says 16 more people have died in Indiana from coronavirus-related illnesses, raising the state’s virus death toll to 65 as its confirmed cases surged by more than 400.