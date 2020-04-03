LMPD: Teen girl found with gunshot wound on I-264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage girl was found with a gunshot wound on I-264 Thursday night.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed a call about a shooting came in around 8:45 p.m. She was found inside a car at mile marker 4.2.
The girl is believed to be in her mid-teens.
She was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Smiley said.
LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
