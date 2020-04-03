Make Ends Meet: Manage your mortgage payments during COVID-19 crisis

Be prepared at some point to repay what you owe. It is important to note that mortgage forbearance is not mortgage forgiveness, meaning you still must pay back what you owe. Decide how you will repay the suspended amount when your forbearance ends. If you try to make a budget now, it could save you stress later. Your lender may allow your missed payments to be divided up over a few months and added to future payments when you are back on your feet. Alternatively, you can ask your bank if the term of the loan can be extended.