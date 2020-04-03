Mask precautions evolving like coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many people have been visiting local medical supply stores to pick up masks and gloves, and everything is selling out.
However, as the coronavirus crisis evolves, so are the precautions for protective gear.
Buying masks from health-care grade to homemade, everyone is rushing to the stores to make sure they’re equipped to prevent catching the virus.
"The question a lot of people have is, ‘Should I be wearing a mask?’” UofL Professor of Medicine Dr. Jennifer Koch said.
Koch said only health care workers should be wearing N-95 masks.
“There’s a filter in them that really doesn’t allow small particles to go through,” she said. "So, these should be reserved for health care workers who are taking care of COVID-19 patients.”
Koch said these prioritized measures are to protect the health of nurses and doctors. However, the public has gone out to get masks, like surgical ones. Koch said she wants people to know how to wear them.
“It’s important that when you put it on, the loops go over your ear or tied behind your head,” she said. "Then you press with both hands on either side of the nose to make sure it’s concealed, then you pull the bottom down so it covers your nose and mouth.”
On social media, people are posting photos or videos of themselves crafting homemade masks, which would be a health professional’s last line of defense. Koch said the coronavirus, like its treatment and prevention, is fluid. It is a novel virus. Health officials and leaders are working and learning more through research.
“It is looking like there’s some evidence that masking everyone in the general public does help with that asymptomatic transmission to some degree,” Koch said, adding that your best bet remains staying home.
”The mask does not replace social distancing requirements,” Koch said.
Friday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on masks, asking Americans to take an anything-is-better-than-nothing approach and consider wearing “makeshift coverings, such as T-shirts, scarves or bandannas.”
