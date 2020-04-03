Ordinance in the works to prevent fake pop-up testing sites in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Throughout the week, WAVE 3 News has shared stories about several unauthorized pop-up COVID-19 testing sites showing up around Louisville.
Community members are reaching out, asking why the city hasn’t shut them down and kept them out.
It comes down to how Kentucky state laws are written. WAVE 3 News learned the laws haven’t changed since the last time similar groups showed up around Louisville at this time last year.
Martha Mask said she was a victim of one of the groups in April 2019.
“The people told me they had contracts with Passport (Health)‚” Mask said. “Well they didn’t have any Passport papers or nothing on the table.”
A group of people in a white van drove around Louisville. They gave people $20 to swab their DNA as part of what was billed as a cancer screening.
“At the time I was at my down-low and I needed that change,” Mask said.
The Attorney General’s Office began an investigation after WAVE 3 News first reported on the DNA swabbers. However, they kept popping up. Now, a year later, more groups were spotted this week, targeting people who want to get tested for the coronavirus.
“This is just the worst thing ever,” said another alleged victim, Shannon Wilson. “To be going through what I’m going through and just to be taken advantage of.”
Neither the Metro Council nor the Jefferson County Health Department approved the groups. Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said the companies go after people with Medicaid to file claims for fast reimbursement, and personal information is sold. She said this time around, the groups are more dangerous because of the health risks they are bringing, and possibly spreading in the city.
“They have a lot of people lined up, and they’re not changing their gloves,” Sexton Smith said. “They don’t change their protective equipment, and I am so concerned that hundreds and hundreds of people have already contracted the disease because of these scammers.”
Sexton Smith said because of the way Kentucky state laws are written, LMPD can’t do much. Currently, if someone provides a service and the recipient gives his or her signature, it’s considered a legal transaction. Sexton Smith added she is working on an emergency temporary ordinance to give LMPD authority during the COVID-19 crisis to shut the groups down immediately.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.