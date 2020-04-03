StormTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Edition

We look to squeeze out another nice day with a bit more cloud action at times compared to Thursday but still a nice and warm day.
WEEKEND:
Still tracking a fading cold front that will sink through Saturday evening through Sunday night. It will be moving basically at a crawl so that will keep the clouds plentiful and the risk for a shower will be there much of the time. However, that chance will be low overall for the region. They look to be quite sparse and light. The only downside is the front is sluggish remember, so any one shower could linger for a bit before fading out or drifting to another county. But this is not a widespread rain setup. Just spotty showers. Dry air looks to punch in quicker than the cooler air Sunday afternoon and if the timing is just right...we could see a nice jump in temperatures into the 70s with some sun breaks before the cooler flow. Still a big “if” at this point.
EARLY NEXT WEEK:
A warm front will kick off our t-storm risk Monday. There are some signals for a few complexes or clusters of thunderstorms that would ride that front and dive to the south/southeast at times. This would be the risk until the cold front pushes in Wednesday. As it stands now, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings are showing up with the higher risk for said complexes. They could be strong/severe with so much warmth and moisture involved but just too early to know. Speaking of moisture, this will be a humid/muggy setup that will feel more like early summer than early spring.
LATER NEXT WEEK:
A dry, and cool punch is still expected to push in but how quickly and for how long? ...are the questions. Another system will roll in for the holiday weekend so this front will be key on any impacts from that next rain chance.
