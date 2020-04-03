StormTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Edition

Still tracking a fading cold front that will sink through Saturday evening through Sunday night. It will be moving basically at a crawl so that will keep the clouds plentiful and the risk for a shower will be there much of the time. However, that chance will be low overall for the region. They look to be quite sparse and light. The only downside is the front is sluggish remember, so any one shower could linger for a bit before fading out or drifting to another county. But this is not a widespread rain setup. Just spotty showers. Dry air looks to punch in quicker than the cooler air Sunday afternoon and if the timing is just right...we could see a nice jump in temperatures into the 70s with some sun breaks before the cooler flow. Still a big “if” at this point.