FORECAST: Spotty showers and cooler

- Slight shower chance Tonight through Sunday morning
- Cooler air on Sunday
- Scattered thunderstorms return next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase Tonight with spotty showers or sprinkles possible as a weak cold front moves east. Expect lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Spotty showers are possible Sunday morning, but drier air will push in the afternoon leading to a partly sunny sky. It will be a cooler day with highs in the 60s. Sunday night scattered clouds will remain with lows dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Monday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a shower. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 70s for highs.
Warmer temperatures and unsettled weather return early next week. The trend shows another storm system moving through towards Good Friday, but this is far from being locked in.
