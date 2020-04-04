FORECAST: Spotty showers this weekend, cooler Sunday

- Slight shower chance Today
- Cooler air on Sunday
- Scattered thunderstorms return next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky and warm temperatures Today. A few spotty showers are possible as a cold front approaches, but most stay dry. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
A few widely scattered showers are possible Tonight with the weak cold front moving in. The rain will be very light and patchy at best with most areas remaining dry. Expect lows in the 50s.
Spotty showers possible for the first part of Sunday, but drier air will push in by later in the day. It will be a cooler day with highs in the low to mid 60s for most. If we see more sunshine, upper 60s are possible. Sunday night scattered clouds will remain with lows dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Warm temperatures and unsettled for the beginning of next week. The trend shows another storm system moving through towards Good Friday, but this is far from being locked in. Stay tuned!
