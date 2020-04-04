Gov. Beshear announces 92 new positive cases in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 92 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state of Kentucky, bringing the total cases in the state to 917.
45 of the new cases have been reported in Jefferson County.
There have been 130 patients that have been hospitalized, Beshear said, and 76 patients are currently being hospitalized at the moment.
Beshear also announced that three more Kentuckians have died due to the novel coronavirus. A total of 40 patients have died due to the virus as of Saturday.
The three new deaths were a 53-year-old female from Fayette County, a 52-year-old female from Bullitt County, and an 81-year-old male from Boone County.
Kentucky’s coronavirus website has reported that 16,663 people have been tested.
In Saturday’s update, the governor said that Kentucky’s current healthcare capacity was 18,500 hospital beds, 1,300 ICU beds, and 1,352 ventilators. Beshear mentioned that they were in short supply and was making effort to expand capacity.
“Ventilators, like PPE, are becoming almost impossible to procure,” Beshear said.
The governor also said that nursing homes need to be protected after four positive cases of coronavirus came from a nursing home in Lyon County.
“We’re going to work with that facility, we’re going to work with the health department,” Beshear said.
The governor also spoke about the pastor of Maryville Baptist Church in Louisville who announced he would be going against the order and holding mass this Sunday.
“If you’re still holding mass gatherings, church or otherwise, you’re spreading the coronavirus,” Beshear said. “You’re likely causing the death of Kentuckians.”
Kentuckians who have any questions about coronavirus in the area were asked to call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.