ISDH: 14 new COVID-19 deaths in Indiana, 523 additional cases

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health announced Saturday morning that 523 additional patients in Indiana have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with 14 additional deaths.
The total number of positive cases in Indiana is now 3,953 as reported by the ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and private laboratories.
A total of 116 patients in Indiana have died due to COVID-19. Based on the ISDH coronavirus dashboard, 59.8 percent of those deaths were men. The breakdown for age ranges relating to deaths due to the novel coronavirus is listed below:
- 0-19: 0 percent
- 20-29: 0 percent
- 30-39: 1.7 percent
- 40-49: 1.7 percent
- 50-59: 8.6 percent
- 60-69: 17.2 percent
- 70-79: 31.9 percent
- 80+: 38.8 percent
Marion County had been listed with the most new cases at 155. Counties with more than 10 new cases on Saturday include Bartholomew (22), Boone (12), Hamilton (41), Hancock (15), Hendricks (23), Johnson (16), Lake (70), Lawrence (14) and St. Joseph (17).
On Friday, Governor Eric Holcomb issued a two-week extension to his statewide stay-at-home order during his daily press conference. The order now continues through April 19.
Indiana’s public health emergency was also extended through May 3.
